Insider Selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells 4,078 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $339,775.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $393,999.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10.

Shares of BDTX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 193,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,667. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $968.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

