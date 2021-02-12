Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $155,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total transaction of $143,710.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $104,668.07.

CDLX stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $157.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.