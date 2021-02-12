Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $296.05. The company had a trading volume of 901,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $304.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.16 and its 200 day moving average is $225.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

