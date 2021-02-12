Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,133,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $805,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $758,500.00.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,287. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a market cap of $902.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

