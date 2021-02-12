Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 183,051 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $1,445,445.12.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 82,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $518.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.