Insider Selling: Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Insider Sells £7,483,750.37 in Stock

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total value of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

David Hornsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, David Hornsby bought 7 shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,533 ($20.03).

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 291.25 ($3.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.27. The firm has a market cap of £734.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.00. Ideagen plc has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDEA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

