Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Malcolm Lloyd-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 879,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,619. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

