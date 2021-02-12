Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Malcolm Lloyd-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75.
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00.
Shares of NBIX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 879,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,619. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
