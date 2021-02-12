Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells 145,334 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 321,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.68 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

