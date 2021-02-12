Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells 145,334 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 321,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.68 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $64.00.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.
