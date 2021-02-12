Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,402,000.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$218,500.00.

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.45. 201,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.22. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

