Insider Selling: Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$22,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,845,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,313,752.78.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 20,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$8,490.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$21,040.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$10,897.50.

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 40,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$13,384.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Disbrow sold 20,580 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$6,066.98.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 81,500 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$24,955.30.

On Thursday, November 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 75,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$21,082.50.

CVE:PLU traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.88. 715,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$92.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

