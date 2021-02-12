Insider Selling: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $20,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. 406,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

