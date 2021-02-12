Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells 7,789 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00.

STAA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,821. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.