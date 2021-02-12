Insider Selling: Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells 3,977 Shares of Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,259. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Talend by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Talend by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

