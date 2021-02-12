Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

David Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,718. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

