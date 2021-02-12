Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells 30,658 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $179.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $179.90. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

