Insider Selling: The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Chairman Sells 122,868 Shares of Stock

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Chairman Simon Calton sold 122,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $19,658.88.

Simon Calton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of The Coretec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,535,836.20.

CRTG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 415,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Coretec Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

