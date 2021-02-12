Insider Selling: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell Shuster Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERU. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Veru by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veru by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

