Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Sells 4,735,076 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 548,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,185,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.