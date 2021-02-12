Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Sells 36,300 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $4,208,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.08. 266,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

