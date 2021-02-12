Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Insight Enterprises updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $84.87. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

