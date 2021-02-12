Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insperity updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.72 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.27-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. 9,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.