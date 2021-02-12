Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) fell 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.18 and last traded at $80.89. 568,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 185,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 51.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 375,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

