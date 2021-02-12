Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) fell 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.18 and last traded at $80.89. 568,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 185,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 51.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 375,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
