Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.28

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $16.50. Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 92,877 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of £158.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50.

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

