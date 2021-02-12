InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 15,011,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 30,645,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

