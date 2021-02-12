INT (INT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.66 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $4.95 million and $2.66 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About INT

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

