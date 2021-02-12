Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$89,850.00 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Lucie Martel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00.

Shares of IFC traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$149.38. 144,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$144.53. The stock has a market cap of C$21.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$104.81 and a twelve month high of C$157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$177.89.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

