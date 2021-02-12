Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

