Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.04. 27,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.08. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

