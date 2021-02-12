Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,700 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up 1.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Shaw Communications worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. 2,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,463. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

