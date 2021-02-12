Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,807 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.49. 9,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

