Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.95. 4,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,951. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $439.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.