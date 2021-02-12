Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,019,000 after buying an additional 514,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,440,000 after purchasing an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 184,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,630,324. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $217.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

