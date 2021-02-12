Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,374,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,295,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

