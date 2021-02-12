Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,200 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.74. 13,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,041. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.