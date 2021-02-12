Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,456 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Nutrien worth $56,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 140.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 28,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,118. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 323.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

