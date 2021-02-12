Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of BRP worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BRP by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. 963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,205. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOO. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

