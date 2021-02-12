Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.6% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $60.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.