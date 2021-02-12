Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.35. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 223,330 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

