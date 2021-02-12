Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post $184.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $184.09 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $177.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $539.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $539.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $642.81 million, with estimates ranging from $630.80 million to $657.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134 over the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.