Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.20.

IPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

IPL stock opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

