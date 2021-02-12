Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Lifted to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IPL. CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB raised Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.55.

Shares of IPL traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$17.43. 3,578,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.10.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

