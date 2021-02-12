Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPL. Raymond James raised their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB raised Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.12.

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

