Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Price Target Increased to C$18.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.12.

TSE:IPL opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

