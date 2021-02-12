Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Rating Increased to Neutral at CSFB

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by research analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.12.

TSE:IPL opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$22.10.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

