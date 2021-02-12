Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.12.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of IPL opened at C$17.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.