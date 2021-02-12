InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.58

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.58 and traded as high as $68.23. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 50,880 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

