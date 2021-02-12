InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.09. 2,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,546. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

