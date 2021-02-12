Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the January 14th total of 67,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE IFS traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

