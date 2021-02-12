Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the January 14th total of 67,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Shares of NYSE IFS traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.
