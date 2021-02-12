International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 228 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Citigroup upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 145.80 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 645.20 ($8.43).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.