International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 214.2% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,959,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INIS opened at $0.17 on Friday. International Isotopes has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.